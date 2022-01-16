Tom Brady fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs QB in the Wild Card round?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finished the regular season on a high note, throwing three touchdown passes and just one interception in both of his final games. Now, the Brady and the Bucs get to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday, a game that could make him a lucrative option in fantasy football formats.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady ($7,200)

The Bucs might have one of the most favorable matchups of the weekend, giving Brady a good shot to throw for multiple touchdowns once again. He’ll be throwing to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski for the most part, which is more good news since the Eagles gave up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends over their last four games. He’s the second-most expensive quarterback playing on Sunday, but he’s one of the safer options at the position this weekend too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tom Brady.