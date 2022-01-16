Jalen Hurts fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles QB in the Wild Card round?

Jalen Hurts’ first career postseason game will come Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Does he belong in your DraftKings lineups for the Wild Card Round?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ($6,100)

That price is the sixth-highest among QBs this weekend and Hurts’ lowest by at least $300 this season. That’s partly because of the concern with his balky ankle, which held Hurts out of the team’s Week 18 game against Dallas. Granted, that game didn’t mean much for the Eagles. The good news is that Hurts was a full participant during the practice week, so the week off seems to have done him some good. That’s critically important for the Eagles, who need Hurts’ rushing ability to have any chance in this game against the Bucs.

Hurts completed just 12 of 26 passes against them for 115 yards, one TD and one interception against the Bucs back in Week 6, but he made his fantasy managers happy with two rushing scores. The Bucs have been pretty good of late against quarterbacks, but they have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to the position. Much of that was generated by Josh Allen’s 109 rushing yards in Week 14.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This could get scary for DFS managers if the Eagles fall behind early and have to rely more on Hurts as a passer. But his rushing upside makes him pretty good value at this low price.