Bucs D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

Picking a defense for your fantasy football lineup in best of times is tricky business, but in the playoffs you can’t just pickup whoever’s playing the Jets that week. You’ve got to choose carefully, and it just so happens that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the best available option this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs D/ST ($3,400)

The Bucs defense is a great unit any week, but they have a very favorable matchup this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs have the third best run defense in the NFL, allowing an average of just over 92 yards per game. That’s going to severely limit an Eagles offense that leans hard on its running game. Throw in the fact that the Eagles are likely going to be chasing points—they’re 9.5-point underdogs. Oh, and they’ve got a rookie quarterback. It’s the kind of situation that the Bucs defense could really feast on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bucs are the most expensive D/ST on Sunday, but they’re only $100 more than the Chiefs and a safer pick with the highest ceiling.