Tyler Johnson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in the Wild Card round?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver situation got a bit of a shakeup late in the season. However, the loss of Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin opened up more targets for the rest of the depth chart. Even with that, it’s still not clear that Tyler Johnson will be a viable fantasy football starter for this weekend’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Tyler Johnson ($4,000)

Johnson was targeted seven times last week, tied for second-most on the team, but he came away with just 22 yards on five catches. The week before that, he was targeted six times, catching four passes for 50 yards.

The Eagles are likely to have an extra focus on Mike Evans, which should, in theory, open up more targets for the other receivers. Rob Gronkowski is going to carry a big load too. So it’s hard to pin down just how much Tom Brady will be throwing to his other receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson isn’t a bad guy to take a flyer on this week, especially with such a low salary. But you have to accept that his ceiling is going to be a lower one.