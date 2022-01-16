Mike Evans fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in the Wild Card round?

After a strong finish to the regular season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver could be eyeing a huge postseason run. He has a tough matchup in this weekend’s Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles, but even with that, he’s going to be hard to overlook in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans ($7,000)

Without Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, the Bucs and quarterback Tom Brady will be leaning pretty heavily on Evans and tight end Rob Gronkowski to lead the passing attack. Brown and Godwin led the way the last time these two teams met, back in Week 6, and Evans finished with just 27 yards on two catches. But he can expect to see a lot more looks without those two.

Evans also has the touchdown upside. He scored three over his last two games, and he finished the season with 14 overall

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

His salary is a pricey one, the third-highest of any receiver playing on Sunday, but he’s got the highest floor of any of those three players.