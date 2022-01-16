16 Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Sunday afternoon Big Ten battle in Columbus as the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes will play host to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ohio State (10-4, 4-2 Big Ten) suffered its second loss in three outings on Thursday when falling 78-68 at Wisconsin. The Buckeyes fell behind early and had to play catch up throughout the contest, never leading for a single second for the evening. EJ Liddell led with 18 points and six rebounds.

Penn State (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten) dominated Rutgers on Tuesday for a 66-49 victory to pick up its third victory in four games. The Nittany Lions held control for the entirety of the contest and held the Scarlet Knights to just 34% shooting. Sam Sessoms came off the bench and provided 17 points and six assists in the win.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

When: Sunday, January 16th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports or Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -9.5

Total: 136.5

The Pick

Penn State +9.5

Ohio State is undefeated at home this season but will have to work to keep it that way against a Penn State team that’s gaining some momentum. This is a rematch of the the two team’s conference opener from December 5, a 76-64 Buckeye victory. Considering they’ve already played, this one should be a tighter game and favors the Nittany Lions to cover.

