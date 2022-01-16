14 Villanova vs. Butler: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have some Big East action on a Sunday afternoon as the red hot No. 14 Villanova Wildcats will head downtown to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to host the Butler Bulldogs.

Villanova (12-4, 5-1 Big East) has been on a tear as of late, rattling off five straight conference victory heading into this afternoon. Its latest came on Wednesday when it went on the road and held off Xavier late for a 64-60 win in Cincinnati. Justin Moore came up with 16 points and nine rebounds while Eric Dixon achieved a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Butler (9-6, 2-2 Big East) has experienced a mixed bag in league play but walked out of Washington D.C. with a 72-58 victory over Georgetown on Tuesday. The visitors grabbed control of this low-scoring affair from the outset of the second half and it was curtains for the home team. Jair Bolden buried five threes and finished the game with 23 points.

How to watch Butler vs. Villanova

When: Sunday, January 16th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -15

Total: 123.5

The Pick

Villanova -15

Villanova is rightfully a big favorite here and should be able to roll in its home away from home at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Butler is 5-10 against the spread this season and has struggled mightily against teams ranked in the Top 30 in KenPom. Lay the points with the Wildcats.

