Ke’Shawn Vaughn fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs RB in the Wild Card round?

With Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Gio Bernard all dealing with injuries at the end of the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned to Ke’Shawn Vaughn to lead the backfield for the Week 18 finale. And he did a solid job in relief, but his fantasy value heading into this week’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles is harder to read with the Bucs backfield getting healthier.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn ($4,500)

Vaughn had 10 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers last week. He added another 12 yards on two catches and had a big edge over Le’Veon Bell in touches. However, Bucs Fournette and Bernard returned to practice this week, opening their window to be activated from injured reserve which left some question marks up in the air for fantasy managers heading into Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fournette was not activated from the injured reserve list and Ronald Jones has been ruled out, which gives Vaughn a big boost in terms of potential volume in this outing. He’ll split reps with Le’Veon Bell, bringing him into the conversation as an RB2-RB3 heading into the Wild Card round. Undoubtedly, however, you can find better options in your post-season leagues and better values in your DFS lineups.