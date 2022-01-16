 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rob Gronkowski fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs TE in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Rob Gronkowski ahead of the Bucs Wild Card matchup against the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski finished the season on a high note. Now, one of the all-time biggest producers at his position will be a key part of his team’s Super Bowl quest starting with this weekend’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a great matchup for Gronk, one that makes him one of the better choices for fantasy football lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski ($6,400)

Gronk closed out the regular season with 137 yards on seven catches. It was his second game with 100+ yards in as many weeks. However, the one downside is that he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 13.

That has the chance to change this week. The Eagles are DraftKings’ 31st-ranked defense against tight ends. Plus, with a long list of injuries and other situations limiting the Bucs’ receiving corps, it’ll be Gronk and Mike Evans as Tom Brady’s top pass targets this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rob Gronkowski.

