Rob Gronkowski fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs TE in the Wild Card round?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski finished the season on a high note. Now, one of the all-time biggest producers at his position will be a key part of his team’s Super Bowl quest starting with this weekend’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a great matchup for Gronk, one that makes him one of the better choices for fantasy football lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski ($6,400)

Gronk closed out the regular season with 137 yards on seven catches. It was his second game with 100+ yards in as many weeks. However, the one downside is that he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 13.

That has the chance to change this week. The Eagles are DraftKings’ 31st-ranked defense against tight ends. Plus, with a long list of injuries and other situations limiting the Bucs’ receiving corps, it’ll be Gronk and Mike Evans as Tom Brady’s top pass targets this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rob Gronkowski.