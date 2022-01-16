 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breshad Perriman fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Breshad Perriman ahead of the Bucs Wild Card matchup against the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By LTruscott
NFL: JAN 09 Panthers at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Without Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned to veteran Breshad Perriman to fill in their receiver rotation last week. He saw his highest total for targets and catches in that game, and it makes him an intriguing option for fantasy football lineups for this week’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Breshad Perriman ($4,600)

Perriman was targeted six times last week, catching five passes for 44 yards. It wasn’t an impressive total in the yardage department, but the Bucs were leaning heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski in that one. The Eagles are actually pretty solid defenders against opposing tight ends, which could mean bracket coverage for Evans. That would open up more room for Perriman, making him a sneaky, low-end option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Perriman’s ceiling isn’t high, but with a salary of just $4,600, he’s a solid option to round out a lineup.

