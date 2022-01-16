Scott Miller fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in the Wild Card round?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles this week for a Wild Card playoff game. It’s a good matchup for the Bucs, and with their wide receiver depth chart having taken some big losses lately, it should give some rotational guys a little bit of fantasy value. Unfortunately for Scott Miller, he’s probably not going to be one of them.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Scott Miller ($3,500)

The Bucs are without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, giving more work to the rest of the receivers behind Mike Evans. However, even without those two last week, Miller was targeted just once, catching the pass for nine yards. The week before that, he wasn’t targeted at all. Breshad Perriman and Tyler Johnson are getting most of the looks that aren’t going to Evans or Rob Gronkowski, leaving little for Miller to do.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Miller might be tempting at that salary, but it’s best to avoid him.