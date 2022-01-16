Miles Sanders fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles RB in the Wild Card round?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will be available for their Wild Card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after dealing with a hand injury. If you are considering what to do with him from a fantasy football perspective, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders ($5,000)

Sanders was a full participant at practice on Friday and is off the team’s injury report. He underwent surgery to his hand following Week 16 and was held out of the final two games of the regular season. The Eagles run the ball on a higher percentage of snaps than any other team in the NFL as the lone franchise that ran the ball more often than they threw during the regular season. Sanders played 12 games this season and carried the ball 137 times for 754 yards, which is 5.5 yards per carry, but somehow has never reached the end zone this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You probably are not getting a ton of value with Sanders this weekend. It is certainly possible he is limited with an injury that did not occur all that long ago, and he’s going up against a Buccaneers defense that ranks No. 3 in rushing yards allowed per game.