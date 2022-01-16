Boston Scott fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles RB in the Wild Card round?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he should be available for a Wild Card round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here’s an overview of what to expect from him from a fantasy football perspective.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott ($4,500)

Scott’s best chance at having a solid statistical weekend would’ve been if Miles Sanders was held out with his hand injury. Sanders will be back after undergoing surgery following Week 16, but he could still be limited. On the season, Scott carried the ball 87 times for 373 yards for an average of 4.3 yards per rush attempt with seven touchdowns. Philadelphia ran the ball at a higher rate than any team during the regular season, but they have a crowded backfield that includes Sanders, Scott, Jordan Howard and Kenneth Gainwell in addition to Jalen Hurts, who is the team’s leading rusher.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It will be extremely difficult to trust Scott to have a big game with so many Eagles running back at a same price point on Sunday. He leads all the backs in touchdowns, so you’d really be relying on him getting into the end zone for a solid fantasy day.