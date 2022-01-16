 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kenneth Gainwell fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles RB in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Kenneth Gainwell ahead of the Eagles Wild Card matchup against the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
NFL: JAN 08 Cowboys at Eagles Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Philadelphia Eagles’ running back corps looking like it could be whole on Sunday, does rookie Kenneth Gainwell hold any value on DraftKings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell ($4,400)

Gainwell had one of his best games of the year in Week 18 as he took 12 carries for 78 yards and a score. He also caught four passes. But that usage came with Miles Sanders sidelined by a broken hand and with Jordan Howard and Boston Scott on the COVID list. As of Friday, it appears those three will all be available against the Bucs; Sanders is practicing for the first time since Week 16, and Howard and Scott were activated on Monday. Tampa Bay has permitted the second-most receptions to RBs, which is Gainwell’s specialty. So at least he’s got that going for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barring some unexpected inactives Sunday morning, Gainwell is not worth starting in your DK lineups.

