Kenneth Gainwell fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles RB in the Wild Card round?

With the Philadelphia Eagles’ running back corps looking like it could be whole on Sunday, does rookie Kenneth Gainwell hold any value on DraftKings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Gainwell had one of his best games of the year in Week 18 as he took 12 carries for 78 yards and a score. He also caught four passes. But that usage came with Miles Sanders sidelined by a broken hand and with Jordan Howard and Boston Scott on the COVID list. As of Friday, it appears those three will all be available against the Bucs; Sanders is practicing for the first time since Week 16, and Howard and Scott were activated on Monday. Tampa Bay has permitted the second-most receptions to RBs, which is Gainwell’s specialty. So at least he’s got that going for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barring some unexpected inactives Sunday morning, Gainwell is not worth starting in your DK lineups.