Jason Huntley fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles RB in the Wild Card round?

Jason Huntley filled in admirably for the shorthanded Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. Does he have any DFS appeal for Sunday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Jason Huntley ($4,000)

Huntley, a second-year player out of New Mexico State, made his season debut last week and gained 51 yards on 13 carries versus the Cowboys. He also returned three kickoffs. He was elevated back to the active roster this Monday, but don’t expect him to get anywhere near as much work on offense. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott have been activated from the COVID list, and Miles Sanders is on track to play despite a broken hand. All three of those backs were out against Dallas, opening the door for Huntley. Even if he was scheduled to see double-digit carries this weekend, Huntley would be a poor DraftKings play against a Bucs’ run defense that is the best in the NFL. Running backs have had more success as pass-catchers versus Tampa Bay, but that’s not Huntley’s game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even at the minimum price, you can ignore Huntley in the Wild Card round.