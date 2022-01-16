 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeVonta Smith fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles WR in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of DeVonta Smith ahead of the Eagles Wild Card matchup against the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Could DeVonta Smith is a big-play maker, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense has a penchant for allowing such plays this season. Should he be in your DraftKings lineups for the Wild Card round?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith ($5,500)

Tampa Bay has given up 55 pass plays of 20-plus yards this season, 10th-most in the NFL. Smith has turned in one such catch in each of his past four games, although his overall results have been just so-so. He posted a 5-80-1 line against the hapless Giants in Week 16. Otherwise, the explosive rookie hasn’t surpassed four catches or 65 receiving yards in a game since Week 10. Smith’s only score since then was that Giants TD. It’s not Smith’s fault, obviously. The Eagles are the run-heaviest team in the league, and Jalen Hurts’ downfield accuracy still leaves a lot to be desired. But if the Bucs gain an early lead and force the Eagles to throw often, Smith will have his chances to post a nice stat line.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smith is a GPP-only play this weekend but a viable one given his ceiling. He ranks 12th among all WRs this weekend in DraftKings price.

