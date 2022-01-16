DeVonta Smith fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles WR in the Wild Card round?

Could DeVonta Smith is a big-play maker, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense has a penchant for allowing such plays this season. Should he be in your DraftKings lineups for the Wild Card round?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith ($5,500)

Tampa Bay has given up 55 pass plays of 20-plus yards this season, 10th-most in the NFL. Smith has turned in one such catch in each of his past four games, although his overall results have been just so-so. He posted a 5-80-1 line against the hapless Giants in Week 16. Otherwise, the explosive rookie hasn’t surpassed four catches or 65 receiving yards in a game since Week 10. Smith’s only score since then was that Giants TD. It’s not Smith’s fault, obviously. The Eagles are the run-heaviest team in the league, and Jalen Hurts’ downfield accuracy still leaves a lot to be desired. But if the Bucs gain an early lead and force the Eagles to throw often, Smith will have his chances to post a nice stat line.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smith is a GPP-only play this weekend but a viable one given his ceiling. He ranks 12th among all WRs this weekend in DraftKings price.