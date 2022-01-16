Dallas Goedert fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles TE in the Wild Card round?

Dallas Goedert has been the backbone of the Eagles’ passing offense for the past month. What could he accomplish during the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert ($4,500)

In four games from Weeks 13-17, Goedert averaged 5.3 catches and 84.8 receiving yards per game. He led Philly in targets, receptions and receiving yards during that span. He didn’t play in Week 18 due to a case of COVID-19 but was activated this past Monday. He’ll return this weekend to face a Bucs defense that has allowed nearly eight targets per game to tight ends this season. Their 92 receptions given up to the position is the eighth-most in the NFL. The only risk for Goedert in this game is the possibility that his snaps may be limited after dealing with COVID. But we probably won’t have a good idea about that before kickoff.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goedert is a fantastic value play at his price. He has shown that he is not game-script dependent and should be a popular DraftKings option in cash games.