Quez Watkins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles WR in the Wild Card round?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins has carved himself out a small role within the offense this season as the team was able to get itself postseason eligible.

Philly heads down to the house of reigning Super Bowl champions to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Sunday. Is Watkins worth a spot in DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins ($3,900)

Watkins is coming off a solid individual performance in last Saturday’s season finale against the Cowboys, catching five of seven targets for 84 receiving yards and his lone touchdown of the season.

While impressive, it came during a week where the Eagles were resting most of their starters as they had already locked up a Wild Card spot. Watkins normally averages just two to four targets a game, generating a moderate number of yards from those looks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s value for Watkins at $3,900 but with other several receiving options in just this game alone bound to outshine him, it’s best to sit him.