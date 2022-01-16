Eagles D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the postseason and will have a tough task in the Wild Card round on Sunday when hitting the road to meet the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Facing Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense will be a challenge for the Eagles defense/special teams and we’ll break down if they’re worth grabbing in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles D/ST ($2,500)

The Eagles’ D/ST has been hot and cold this season from a fantasy perspective, averaging 6.5 fantasy points per game. They’ve had a handful of games where they’ve gone over 10 points but have mostly delivered non-explosive performances throughout the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Eagles have the second-lowest salary for any D/ST unit in the Wild Card round, so there’s value there. Plus, they’ve generally played better on the road with an average of 9.2 fantasy points per game away from Lincoln Financial Field. However, I wouldn’t chance it against Brady, Mike Evans, Gronk, and Leonard Fournette. Sit them.