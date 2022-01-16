Chiefs D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

To give credit where credit is due, the Chiefs D/ST were able to turn around their season after a bad start in the first few weeks. This Kansas City Chiefs team was 3-4 at one point and then they went on to win nine of their final 10 games to finish with a 12-5 overall record. Whether it was the addition of outside linebacker Melvin Ingram or if it just started clicking, the Chiefs D/ST was able to rebound.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs D/ST ($3300)

The Chiefs D/ST is the second-most expensive for Wild Card weekend and it is due to the fact that they are taking on the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers. This could be the final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and he hasn’t exactly been inspiring fear into the hearts of defenses this season. The Chiefs D/ST held the Steelers offense to only 10 points when they met in Week 16 so in the short term, they have a good matchup. The Chiefs are heavily favored in their Wild Card matchup and so this D/ST has a good chance to play at least two games in the postseason.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Chiefs D/ST is a value for Wild Card weekend and it will depend on their opponent in the future if that continues. For now, START them in DFS and playoff fantasy football.