Chiefs D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of the Chiefs D/ST ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By TeddyRicketson
Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs implores the crowd to make more noise at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

To give credit where credit is due, the Chiefs D/ST were able to turn around their season after a bad start in the first few weeks. This Kansas City Chiefs team was 3-4 at one point and then they went on to win nine of their final 10 games to finish with a 12-5 overall record. Whether it was the addition of outside linebacker Melvin Ingram or if it just started clicking, the Chiefs D/ST was able to rebound.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs D/ST ($3300)

The Chiefs D/ST is the second-most expensive for Wild Card weekend and it is due to the fact that they are taking on the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers. This could be the final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and he hasn’t exactly been inspiring fear into the hearts of defenses this season. The Chiefs D/ST held the Steelers offense to only 10 points when they met in Week 16 so in the short term, they have a good matchup. The Chiefs are heavily favored in their Wild Card matchup and so this D/ST has a good chance to play at least two games in the postseason.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Chiefs D/ST is a value for Wild Card weekend and it will depend on their opponent in the future if that continues. For now, START them in DFS and playoff fantasy football.

