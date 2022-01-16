Patrick Mahomes fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs QB in the Wild Card round?

The No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs will take on the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday, with the Chiefs set to play host. KC knocked off the Denver Broncos in their final game of the regular season in Week 18, with a 28-24 win in Colorado. Mahomes and the rest of the team will look to cruise past the Steelers and onto the Divisional round.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ($7,300)

Patrick Mahomes completed 27-of-44 for 270 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Broncos, bringing in 26.2 total fantasy points. He also added another 54 yards on the ground as well. It was a strong showing for Mahomes, who put up his biggest numbers since his 410-yard, three-touchdown game against the Chargers in Week 15. Even more impressive is that he put in these numbers without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was out for the majority of the game with a heel injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mahomes is a must-start for any DFS lineup. Sure, he may be the most expensive QB on the market for Sunday’s slate, but he’s consistent and bringing in solid fantasy scores almost every week.