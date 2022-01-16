Darrel Williams fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs RB in the Wild Card round?

The No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers in their AFC Wild Card game on Sunday. The Chiefs closed out their regular season with a 28-24 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 18, courtesy of an 86-yard fumble return TD from Nick Bolton in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes rushed for the two-point conversion, putting the game in a tougher spot for the Broncos to reach.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams ($5,200)

Darrel Williams only saw seven carries in the game, totaling 17 yards on the ground. He also caught three of his four targets for another 30 yards in the air before he exited late in the first half due to a toe injury. It wasn’t a big showing for the running back, as he’s just one week removed from his 88-yard, two-touchdown performance in their loss to the Bengals in Week 17. That game was one of Williams’ best outings of the season, bringing in 25.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues, good for his second-highest total on the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game, but he did practice in limited fashion all week, while fellow RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was ruled out. It’s a situation to keep an eye on, and if Williams does end up playing on Sunday, he should be a great pickup for the value. His price tag is only $5,200 in this contest which won’t eat up too much of your DFS salary cap.