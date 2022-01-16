Jerick McKinnon fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs RB in the Wild Card round?

The Kansas City Chiefs closed out their regular season with a 28-24 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 18. An 84-yard fumble return from Nick Bolton ended up in a touchdown, and a two-point conversion rush from Patrick Mahomes essentially sealed the deal for the Chiefs. Now a No. 2 seed, Kansas City will take on the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon ($4,100)

Jerick McKinnon had his best performance of the season in his return from a hamstring injury, rushing five times for 24 yards and catching all three of his targets for another 26 yards and a touchdown. He brought in 14 fantasy points which is almost triple his previous season high, which was 5.6 points in Week 9. He may see an increased role in the Wild Card round with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out and Darrel Williams (toe) listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With CEH out and Williams limited, McKinnon could prove an absolute steal in DFS at just $4,100. If Williams plays, McKinnon will see a limited workload. He has some upside, especially with CEH out, but this is a situation to track heading into the Sunday evening game.