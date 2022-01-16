Derrick Gore fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs RB in the Wild Card round?

The NFL playoffs are here as we head into Wild Card weekend for the first round of the playoffs. Whether you are playing DFS this weekend or if you are playing playoff fantasy football, you likely have your eye on the Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore.

Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has already been ruled out of the game and whenever he has missed game action this season, Gore has factored into the running back by committee in the backfield. Gore has shown that he can break off a big run at any time and he has upside in the passing game. When Gore faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week 16, he ran 12 times for 43 yards and added three receptions for 61 more yards receiving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Derrick Gore ($4000)

When you are looking at playoff fantasy football, you have to think about their potential full slate for the playoffs, but it is hard not to like Gore’s first-round matchup. The Steelers are horrible against the run and whether it is DFS or for fantasy football, you should definitely look Gore’s way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Big value in DFS at his cost with great upside in this matchup.