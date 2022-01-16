Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs WR in the Wild Card round?

The Kansas City Chiefs have to be happy that wide receiver Tyreek Hill doesn’t have an injury designation for their Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hill didn’t look himself in the team’s regular-season finale and if he is banged up it would have impacted his DFS and playoff fantasy football value.

Hill is one of the most electric parts of this dominant Chiefs offense. Without him, this receiving corps takes a huge step back even with Patrick Mahomes under center. Hill is going to carry quite the price tag for your DFS lineup, but if he can stay healthy he will make it worth it. With the Chiefs missing their starting running back, look for Mahomes to involve Hill on those dangerous short routes that Hill is so good at.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill ($7300)

In the short-term, the Steelers are giving up the ninth-fewest DFS points to opposing wide receivers. This matchup shouldn’t worry you with the upside that Hill brings. He only had two receptions for 19 yards against the Steelers when they met in Week 16, but he was banged up heading into that game. Elevate your expectations in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Hill in both DFS and playoff fantasy football.