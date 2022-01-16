Mecole Hardman fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs WR in the Wild Card round?

The benefit of being part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense is that your value is elevated at any given time due to the presence of Patrick Mahomes. While wide receiver Mecole Hardman hasn’t exactly panned out as the dominant WR2 the Chiefs were hoping for, he is a versatile component of the offense.

Hardman is used in a variety of formations and looks in the offense and he will often have as many rushes as he does receptions in games. He is third at best for targets in the Chiefs offense, but again, that still carries value with it. Whether you are playing DFS or playoff fantasy football, Hardman is likely on your radar because of the offense and the chance for either Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill to go down with an injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman ($4100)

In the short-term, Hardman and the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round this weekend. Their defense is giving up the ninth-fewest points to opposing wide receivers. When these teams met in Week 16, Hardman brought in three of his five targets for 31 yards including a trip to the endzone. At least in the first round, Hardman has some value and his floor should sustain as long as the Chiefs remain in the playoffs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Decent value at his cost, but you can look to FLEX Hardman for Wild Card weekend.