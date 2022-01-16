Byron Pringle fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs WR in the Wild Card round?

Being a wide receiver in the Kansas City Chiefs offense comes with a decent floor. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spreads the ball around that there is still volume for his second and third-string wide receivers. Enter, Byron Pringle. He is primarily a special teams contributor, but the Chiefs have started using Pringle in some interesting formations in the receiving game.

Pringle has developed into a pseudo-redzone threat for the Chiefs offense. When they took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, Pringle had six receptions on seven targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Whether he is benefiting from defenses keying in on the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, or if he is just earning more targets, Pringle seems to be catching Mahomes’ eye more and that spells value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Byron Pringle ($3900)

Pringle has a low cost for DFS this weekend due to the lack of consistency in his usage and outings. In the short-term, Pringle takes on the Steelers' defense again and with their giving up the ninth-fewest points per game to opposing wide receivers, Pringle may benefit from the Steelers paying attention to Hill and Kelce.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For the long-term, if the Chiefs advance, Pringle has a decent enough floor that he is a decent sleeper for your DFS and playoff fantasy football lineups. Worthy of a look as a FLEX.