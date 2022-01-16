Travis Kelce fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs TE in the Wild Card round?

Normally, Travis Kelce is a no-brainer (he still is), but he had a rather pedestrian fantasy football season. I mean, he finished as the overall TE2 in half-PPR scoring for crying out loud. Time to write him off into the sunset right?

Sarcasm aside, Kelce still is the favorite target for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is still a versatile receiver that can help spread the field and be a reliable first-down look. He seems to be healthy heading into the playoffs so you can be confident that he will retain his usual volume in this high octane offense. With the Chiefs missing out on their starting running back, that just increases the chance that Mahomes looks Kelce’s way.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ($6700)

Kelce is going to be the most expensive tight end for DFS and that should shock nobody. The price tag isn’t even as bad as it could be, so you will likely see a lot of Kelce in the tight end spot for DFS lineups. For playoff fantasy football leagues, the Chiefs have a good shot to at least play two games in the playoffs so Kelce certainly has value for your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t overthink Kelce and START him.