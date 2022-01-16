How to watch 2022 Australian Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 Australian Open gets underway on Monday, January 17 in Melbourne, Australia, but it will air starting Sunday evening in the United States. ESPN will air the entirety of the tournament across its network of channels starting on Sunday evening in the US and through its encore presentation of the men’s championship on Sunday, January 30.

Every single match will be available to watch on ESPN+ and ESPN3. The first ESPN television coverage will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 16. The early days will feature a mix of live evening coverage and tape delayed coverage during the day. You can view the full schedule here. After that first day on ESPN, ESPN2 will have the television coverage through the quarterfinals. The semifinals take place on Wednesday the 26th and Thursday the 27 and will air live on ESPN. The finals follow on Friday and Saturday on ESPN.

Novak Djokovic remains the favorite to win the men’s title at the Australian Open, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +150. His status remains unclear while Australian immigration officials decide on his visa status. Ashleigh Barty is the women’s favorite, installed at +275.