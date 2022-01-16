 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down NFL weather for Steelers vs. Chiefs, and what it means for fantasy and betting

The weather report can impact fantasy football and betting. We break down the important information you need to prepare for Steelers vs. Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
&nbsp;A wide view from the end zone as the scoreboard implores the crowd to Get Loud in the fourth quarter of an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs meet up in the wild card round as part of the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend. With the playoff field expanding to 14 teams, the No. 2 seed Chiefs won’t get a bye and will have to face a Steelers team playing with confidence. Pittsburgh hopes to continue its winning ways as Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement tour heads to the postseason.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Here’s a look at what the forecast in Buffalo could mean for the Steelers-Chiefs Wild Card matchup.

Steelers vs. Chiefs weather forecast

Here’s the forecast for kickoff: 34 degrees, 7 mph wind northwest, 6 percent chance of precipitation. It’s going to be a cold morning in Kansas City but the temperature is actually set to rise over the day and be above freezing at kickoff.

Fantasy/betting implications

Both teams are used to playing in cold weather, so this won’t be an issue. There’s a slight chance we could see some precipitation over the course of the game but there’s a high chance it won’t come. If there is some wintry mix or snow, look for both teams to run the ball a bit more. This type of weather would favor the Steelers, who are not a strong passing offense.

