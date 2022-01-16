Best Eagles player prop bets for Wild Card round

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter as eight-point underdogs heading into their Wild Card road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there are plenty of additional betting opportunities on DraftKings Sportsbook. Below is a look at some of my best bets for Eagles player props on Sunday.

Eagles prop bets in Wild Card round

Miles Sanders, Under 42.5 rushing yards (-110)

Eagles running back Miles Sanders underwent surgery on his hand after Week 16 and is set to make his return to the field. The Buccaneers have a strong rushing defense, and Sanders not being 100% is a combination for this under rushing yardage total to cash.

Jalen Hurts, Over 253.5 passing + rushing yards (-115)

If my above theory is correct that Sanders will struggle to get things going, there’s a great chance Hurts can surpass 253.5 passing and rushing yards on Sunday. The Eagles are the only team that runs the ball more than they pass but when the running game struggles, Philadelphia will need to throw more, which is great for Hurts’ passing yardage total in addition to his rushing yards in scramble situations.

Dallas Goedert, Over 4.5 receptions (+110)

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a great bet to catch at least five balls especially when you’re getting plus value. He returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he was unavailable for Week 18. Goedert saw 26 targets his way in his final four games, and he caught at least six passes in three of his last four.

