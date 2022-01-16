Best Bucs player prop bets for Wild Card round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eight-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook but if you’re looking for additional betting opportunities, here is a look at some of the best player props to make as they head into their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Bucs player props

Tom Brady, Over 26.5 pass completions (-125)

You’re not getting great odds with this wager at -125, but that’s because there’s a huge chance Tom Brady completes more than 26.5 passes on Sunday. He completed at least 26 passes five times in his final six games of the regular season. The Buccaneers throw the ball at the highest rate of offensive snaps in the league, and they could throw even more considering Philadelphia has a solid rush defense.

Leonard Fournette, Longest rush: Under 13.5 (-105)

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had a big postseason last year on the way to their Super Bowl, but he is usually not a big-play back. In the final seven games Fournette appeared in, he failed to have a run of more than 14 yards in five of them. Additionally, he’s going up against an Eagles rushing defense that ranks No. 6 in yards per rush attempt.

Ryan Succop, Over 2.5 extra points made (-120)

Basically, all the Buccaneers need to do is score three touchdowns, and there seems to be a great chance of that happening. Tampa Bay scored at least three touchdowns in seven of their last eight games, and Ryan Succop made at least three extra points in 12 of 17 games this season.

