How the public is betting the Eagles vs. Bucs in the NFC Wild Card round

In the first game on Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend slate, the No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles will take on the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. These two teams played each other in Week 6 of the regular season, where the Buccaneers won 28-22 at Lincoln Financial Field.

After starting off the season with two wins through seven weeks, the Eagles (9-8) got their act together and won seven out of their last 10 games to punch their ticket in the playoffs. The Bucs (13-4)

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the Eagles-Bucs Wild Card matchup as of game day. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Bucs are eight-point favorites. 59% of the handle and bets are on the Bucs to cover.

Is the public right?

Throughout the week, we’ve seen the spread rise up to 9.5 and go down to 7.5. Despite this line movement, the public is still backing the Bucs, who went an impressive 7-1 at home this season. Their only loss was against the New Orleans Saints, who won 9-0 on Sunday Night Football.

However, I think the Eagles can keep it within a touchdown, especially with how they are running the football throughout the second half of the season. Not to mention, the Bucs are missing a ton of key pieces on offense due to injury. The Bucs should be able to beat Philly at home, but if the Eagles can put together time consuming drives to keep Brady and Co. off the field, it will go a long way to keeping it close.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 46. 58% of the handle is on the under while 63% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

Earlier in the week, it seemed as if the under was play for the total with potential inclement weather conditions down in Tampa. However, the rain should clear out and I think if both teams do what they do well, then this total should go over. The Bucs have scored 25 points or more in four out of their last five games, while the Eagles have scored 20 or more points in their last five games. When they played the first time in Week 6, the total points scored were 50.

Moneyline

The Bucs are -365 to win while the Eagles are +280. 76% of handle and 82% of bets are on the Bucs.

Is the public right?

The public is on the right side for this Wild Card game. The Eagles are walking into this game with nothing to lose and everything to gain, which is a good spot to be in. There aren’t a ton of expectations for them to win, let alone be competitive. They will have their good and bad moments in this game, which the Bucs should be able to capitalize on. Tampa Bay, despite missing key players on offense should be able to score some points and ultimately advance to the next round.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.