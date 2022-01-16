How the public is betting the 49ers vs. Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round

In the second game on Sunday’s Wild Card slate, the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers will be heading down to Jerry World to take on the No. 3 seed Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The 49ers (10-7) are coming into the playoffs off of a 27-24 overtime comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Week 18. They clinched the sixth spot and have won four out of their last five games. As for the Cowboys (12-5), they wrapped up the regular season with a 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. They have also won four out of their last five games, but lost two out of their last three games at home.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card matchup as of game day. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Cowboys are three-point favorites. 55% of the handle is on the Cowboys covering while bets are evenly split between the two teams.

Is the public right?

It is not surprising to see the bets split evenly between the Niners and Cowboys as most see today’s game going either way. San Francisco played great football down the stretch to get into playoffs and are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The Niners are also 5-4 ATS on the road this season.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys went a perfect 6-0 against the NFC East this season, but were 6-5 against everybody else. However, the Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 5-3 ATS as home favorites this season. The Niners have the skill players on both sides to match Dallas, making this one of the more exciting games during Super Wild Card weekend. SF is the right play.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 50.5. 62% of the handle is on the under while 60% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

It is a given that this total will give over, especially with this Dallas team, which has scored 50-plus points twice in the last three weeks. We shouldn’t expect 50 from them today, but could see a 27-24/30-27 type game between these two teams. The total has gone under in four of the San Francisco’s last five games, while the total has gone under in eight of Dallas’ last 11 games. The public is on the right side with the over.

Moneyline

The Cowboys are -165 to win while the 49ers are +145. 57% of handle is on the Cowboys while total bets are evenly split between the two teams.

Is the public right?

Based on what we’ve seen from the Cowboys this season, they should be favored to win today’s game. However, the Niners are a veteran team and have been to the playoffs before, so this is not Kyle Shanahan or Jimmy Garoppolo’s first rodeo.

San Francisco has the offense to keep up with Dallas and the physicality on both lines. The Cowboys will not go quietly as they’ve been waiting on this moment all season. However, who do you trust more in a close game? Shanahan or Mike McCarthy? If the Niners can get the ground game going with Eli Mitchell, then they should be able to pull the upset.

