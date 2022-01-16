 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best 49ers player prop bets for Wild Card round

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for the 49ers vs. Cowboys in the 2022 Wild Card round.

By Chinmay Vaidya
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch for a 43-yard gain during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 27-24.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will add another contest to their storied playoff rivalry when the two teams meet in the wild-card round Sunday. These rosters don’t feature the big names from the 1990s squads, but both are looking to make noise in the postseason after disappointing 2020 campaigns. We take a look at the best prop bets for 49ers players here, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers prop bets for Wild Card round

Deebo Samuel, over 64.5 receiving yards (-115)

Outside of a rough three-game stretch in the middle of the season, Samuel has been San Francisco’s best offensive player and receiver. He’s hit the over on this line eight times this year and has come within 10 yards of hitting the over an additional four times. This is a strong prop for Sunday’s game.

Jimmy Garoppolo, over 0.5 interceptions (-130)

Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury, so there is expected to be some dropoff in accuracy. The quarterback has thrown two interceptions in each of the last two games and is going to play through the injury. Dallas’ defense has a league-leading 26 interceptions, so look for the Cowboys to get at least one pick here.

Elijah Mitchell, anytime touchdown (-110)

Mitchell has scored six touchdowns in his 11 games this season. He’s got three scores in his last four contests, so he’s finding the endzone regularly. Mitchell has no real competition in the backfield, so he’s going to see a lot of volume. He’s a good bet to find the endzone Sunday.

