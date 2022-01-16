Best 49ers player prop bets for Wild Card round

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will add another contest to their storied playoff rivalry when the two teams meet in the wild-card round Sunday. These rosters don’t feature the big names from the 1990s squads, but both are looking to make noise in the postseason after disappointing 2020 campaigns. We take a look at the best prop bets for 49ers players here, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers prop bets for Wild Card round

Deebo Samuel, over 64.5 receiving yards (-115)

Outside of a rough three-game stretch in the middle of the season, Samuel has been San Francisco’s best offensive player and receiver. He’s hit the over on this line eight times this year and has come within 10 yards of hitting the over an additional four times. This is a strong prop for Sunday’s game.

Jimmy Garoppolo, over 0.5 interceptions (-130)

Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury, so there is expected to be some dropoff in accuracy. The quarterback has thrown two interceptions in each of the last two games and is going to play through the injury. Dallas’ defense has a league-leading 26 interceptions, so look for the Cowboys to get at least one pick here.

Elijah Mitchell, anytime touchdown (-110)

Mitchell has scored six touchdowns in his 11 games this season. He’s got three scores in his last four contests, so he’s finding the endzone regularly. Mitchell has no real competition in the backfield, so he’s going to see a lot of volume. He’s a good bet to find the endzone Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.