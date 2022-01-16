Best Cowboys player prop bets for Wild Card round

The San Francisco 49ers head to Arlington, Texas for the wild-card round of the playoffs to face the Dallas Cowboys, who won the NFC East this year. The 49ers and Cowboys were big rivals in the 1990s but haven’t met in the postseason since those days. This will be the next chapter of that rivalry, as both teams believe they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Here’s a look at some player props for the Cowboys ahead of Sunday’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys prop bets in Wild Card round

Dak Prescott, over 1.5 passing TDs (-230)

Prescott has thrown 13 touchdowns in the last four games with zero interceptions. He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in each of the last three games and in 11 out of 16 games this season. Look for the Cowboys quarterback to hit the over here again.

Dak Prescott, over 287.5 passing yards (-115)

We’re sticking with Prescott for the props and moving to passing yards. The quarterback is averaging 278.1 passing yards per game this season, so this line is a little bit higher than his usual performance. Over the last three games, Prescott has thrown for 283.7 yards per game. That’s more in line with this number for Sunday’s game.

Amari Cooper, anytime touchdown (+150)

With all these Prescott props, we might as well roll with a wide receiver to find the endzone. Even with a lot of hype surrounding CeeDee Lamb, Cooper still had 104 targets. In the last three games, the receiver has found the endzone twice and has been targeted 25 times. When the stakes are high in this playoff game, look for Prescott to go in Cooper’s direction more. Back the receiver to find the endzone here.

