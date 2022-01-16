Eagles vs. Bucs inactives: Who is not playing for Philly in Wild Card playoff game

The Philadelphia Eagles had plenty of injury and COVID issues to close out the regular season, but appear to be healthy in time for their playoff game in the wild card round against the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s a look at Philadelphia inactives report, with the official list being released approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Eagles inactives/players with injury designation

DE Josh Sweat (illness), questionable

OG Nate Herbig (ankle), questionable

The impact

Herbig has started on the offensive line to close out the year for the Eagles, so his absence would mean a hole would need to filled up front. Sweat has 7.5 sacks this season and when you go up against Tom Brady, pressure from the front four is always the key to beating his teams. That means Sweat would be a vital player for Philadelphia to have in Sunday’s game. These are the lone players on the team’s injury report.