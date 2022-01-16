 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eagles vs. Bucs inactives: Who is not playing for Philly in Wild Card playoff game

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Eagles and their impact as they face the Bucs in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles had plenty of injury and COVID issues to close out the regular season, but appear to be healthy in time for their playoff game in the wild card round against the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s a look at Philadelphia inactives report, with the official list being released approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Eagles inactives/players with injury designation

DE Josh Sweat (illness), questionable
OG Nate Herbig (ankle), questionable

The impact

Herbig has started on the offensive line to close out the year for the Eagles, so his absence would mean a hole would need to filled up front. Sweat has 7.5 sacks this season and when you go up against Tom Brady, pressure from the front four is always the key to beating his teams. That means Sweat would be a vital player for Philadelphia to have in Sunday’s game. These are the lone players on the team’s injury report.

