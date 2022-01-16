Bucs vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing for Tampa in Wild Card playoff game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with a lot of big injuries at the end of the season and those injury concerns have carried over into the playoffs. The Bucs expect to be shorthanded when they host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in a wild-card playoff game. Here’s a look at Tampa Bay’s injury report, along with players who have already been ruled out.

Bucs inactives/players with injury designation

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) unlikely to play

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) OUT

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) OUT

WR Justin Watson (quad) questionable

CB Carlton Davis (back) questionable

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) questionable

LB Lavonte David (foot) questionable`

The impact

Tampa Bay is going to be severely depleted at the running back and could be hampered at defensive back as well. Davis and Murphy-Bunting being out would be tough for the Bucs, who need their defense to step up with all these injuries on the offensive side of the ball. The big positive is the team activated linebacker Lavonte David off IR and he is expected to play.