Bucs vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing for Tampa in Wild Card playoff game

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Bucs and their impact as they face the Eagles in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: OCT 14 Buccaneers at Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris during the second half of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with a lot of big injuries at the end of the season and those injury concerns have carried over into the playoffs. The Bucs expect to be shorthanded when they host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in a wild-card playoff game. Here’s a look at Tampa Bay’s injury report, along with players who have already been ruled out.

Bucs inactives/players with injury designation

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) unlikely to play
RB Ronald Jones (ankle) OUT
WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) OUT
WR Justin Watson (quad) questionable
CB Carlton Davis (back) questionable
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) questionable
LB Lavonte David (foot) questionable`

The impact

Tampa Bay is going to be severely depleted at the running back and could be hampered at defensive back as well. Davis and Murphy-Bunting being out would be tough for the Bucs, who need their defense to step up with all these injuries on the offensive side of the ball. The big positive is the team activated linebacker Lavonte David off IR and he is expected to play.

