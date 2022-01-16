Chiefs vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing for KC in Wild Card playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs look to win the AFC for the third straight year, and that journey starts with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round Sunday. The Chiefs have not been beaten by a team in the conference outside of Tom Brady in the last three postseasons, so they’re rightfully considered the favorites to win the conference per DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a look at Kansas City’s inactives list and injury report, with the official inactives list coming 90 minutes before kickoff.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives/players with injury designation

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) OUT

RB Darrel Williams (toe) questionable

The impact

The Chiefs have not been great running the football, although Williams is a more all-around running back than Edwards-Helaire. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were on the injury report earlier in the week but have since been cleared. With Williams slightly hobbled, look for Derrick Gore to get some carries. Other than them, the Chiefs should be okay on the injury front.