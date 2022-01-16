Steelers vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing for Pittsburgh in Wild Card playoff game

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their Ben Roethlisberger retirement tour when they meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round of the playoffs. It makes sense for the veteran to play at least one postseason game in what is likely his final year in the league, as Roethlisberger has been highly successful in the playoffs. He’s not on the final injury report ahead of this game, and Pittsburgh will release an official inactives list about 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Pittsburgh Steelers inactives/players with injury designation

NONE

The impact

Najee Harris and JuJu Smith-Schuster were the key players in question ahead of this contest but both have been cleared. Guard Trai Turner is also good to go, so it appears the Steelers will be at full strength for this game. That’s big news for their defense, which will have to be a top unit if Pittsburgh wants any chance of upsetting Kansas City.