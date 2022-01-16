Cowboys vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing for Dallas in Wild Card playoff game

The Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a playoff matchup which is sure to give both fanbases some nostalgia. Both teams are looking recapture the success they had during the 1990s, but only the 49ers have had recent postseason triumphs. Dallas will hope to change that narrative at home Sunday. Here’s a look at the Cowboys injury report and inactives list ahead of the contest, with the official inactives coming in about 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Dallas Cowboys inactives/players with injury designation

LB Keanu Neal (chest) OUT

S Israel Mukuamu (hamstring) OUT IR

The impact

Neal is a big loss at the linebacker spot, although this defense’s true strength is in the secondary. Mukuamu is still on IR, so he’s out as well. Dallas doesn’t have any players listed as questionable, so the rest of the roster should be intact for this massive playoff game against the 49ers.