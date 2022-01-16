49ers vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing for San Francisco in Wild Card playoff game

The San Francisco 49ers made a comeback in the last week of the regular season to secure a playoff berth as the team hopes to get back to the Super Bowl after losing that game in the 2019-20 season. The 49ers now play the Dallas Cowboys, which is sure to bring back memories of the 1990s contests between the two teams for both fanbases. Here’s a look at San Francisco’s injury report and inactives list ahead of the game, with the official list available about 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

San Francisco 49ers inactives/players with injury designation

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) questionable

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles) questionable

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) questionable

P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) questionable

The impact

Jimmy Garoppolo, Elijah Mitchell, Jaquiski Tartt and Trent Williams were the players of concern for Niners fans, but they’re all good to go for Sunday’s game. The two most notable of the questionables are Al-Shaair and Wishnowsky. Al-Shaair is the team’s second leading tackler while Wishnowsky is their punter. Wishnowsky cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday and is expected to play. Al-Shaair is expected to play.