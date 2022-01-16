Best Steelers player prop bets for Wild Card round

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Kansas City for wild-card weekend for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. The Steelers and Chiefs met three weeks earlier, with Kansas City winning in a route. The Steelers hope to extend Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement tour for at least another week. Here’s some Pittsburgh player props for bettors to get on ahead of the game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best Steelers prop bets

Ben Roethlisberger over 0.5 interceptions (-180)

The veteran quarterback has thrown a pick in each of the last three weeks, although he doesn’t have a multi-interception game in that stretch. On the season, Roethlisberger threw just 10 interceptions so there is some risk here if the Steelers can run the ball effectively and keep things close. Bank on the Chiefs to snag at least one interception here.

Ben Roethlisberger under 230.5 passing yards (-115)

This quarterback prop has a lot more value than the interception one. In the last three games, Roethlisberger is averaging 175.3 passing yards per contest. In the last 10 games, he’s throwing for 222.5 yards per game.

Diontae Johnson over 6.5 receptions (-105)

Johnson has clearly been Pittsburgh’s top receiver and is heavily targeted in the middle of the field on short and intermediate routes. In the last five games, Johnson has been targeted 49 times and has 31 receptions. In a game that could turn into a blowout forcing the Steelers to throw the ball more, look for Johnson to be involved enough to hit the over here.

