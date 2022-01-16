Best Chiefs player prop bets for Wild Card round

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to play on wild-card weekend this season, which is something they did not anticipate doing at the beginning of the year. The Chiefs get a rematch from the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, which they’ll feel confident about given how the first meeting went. Here are some player props for Kansas City’s stars bettors may want to get in on, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best Chiefs prop bets

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+150)

It’s been an inconsistent year for Mahomes, who has fluctuated between bad outings and monster games. He opened the season with four straight games throwing three or more touchdowns, but then went five games under this mark. He had five touchdowns against the Raiders and then had another three games under this line. Bank on Mahomes to make a statement Sunday and with plus odds, this is a good prop from a value standpoint.

Byron Pringle anytime touchdown (+150)

Pringle had a big game against the Chiefs last time out, scoring two touchdowns in the win. The Steelers are likely to focus their attention on Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, so look for Pringle to have another strong showing in the playoff game. Back him to find the endzone against Pittsburgh.

Darrel Wiliams over 82.5 rushing + receiving yards (-120)

In the last three games of the season, Williams combined for 239 yards on 41 total touches. He’s going to see a bigger role with Clyde Edwards-Helaire being out, so look for the running back to rack up yards in both phases of the game. He’s efficient on his touches, so it won’t take many to see him reach the over on this line.

