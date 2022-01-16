How the public is betting the Steelers vs. Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round

In the last game on Sunday, we have the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC. These two teams played each other last month, where the Chiefs defeated the Steelers 36-10 at Arrowhead.

The Steelers (9-7-1) found their way into the playoffs thanks to a lot of things going their way last week. Pittsburgh defeated the Ravens in overtime, while the Colts lost to the Jaguars on the road. Then to end the night, the Raiders took down the Chargers in overtime, giving the Steelers their second chance at Kansas City.

The Chiefs (12-5) ended the regular season with a hard-fought road win against the Denver Broncos and winners of four out of their last five games. Kansas City had a chance to get the first seed in the AFC, but that went to the Tennessee Titans, who defeated the Houston Texans last Sunday.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the Steelers-Chiefs Wild Card matchup as of game day. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites. 64% of the handle and 53% bets are on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right?

The public loves the Chiefs to cover this double-digit spread tonight, who are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games and 2-2 ATS when the spread is more than 10 points this season.

The Steelers will give it their best shot, but their offense may be limited with rookie running back Najee Harris banged up. However, they are getting back Juju Smith-Schuster, which is a major addition to the passing game. Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in their last six games, but 4-4 ATS when they are road underdog. The Steelers don’t have the players at cornerback to stay with the Chiefs’ wide receivers, making this a relatively easy cover.

Over/Under

Total points are installed at 46. 57% of the handle and 63% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

It does not come as a surprise to see the public backing the over as we’ve seen this Chiefs team score 40-plus points by themselves. Kansas City is averaging 35.4 points per game in their last five games. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is averaging 19.8 points per game in their last five games.

However, the Steelers’ defense is giving up 27.5 points per game away from Heinz Field this season. If the Chiefs’ offense is clicking, then this total is definitely going over.

Moneyline

The Chiefs are -760 to win while the Steelers are +525. 77% of handle and 79% of bets are on the Chiefs.

Is the public right?

Kansas City was dominant at home this season, winning their last seven games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The last time the Chiefs lost at home was on Oct. 10 against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs will look to get their passing game going against Pittsburgh and on the other end, make sure they keep T.J. Watt contained.

