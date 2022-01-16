When does the Divisional round start in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

We’ve got just two games remaining in the Wild Card round, including the Steelers-Chiefs and Cardinals-Rams matchups, but we can still look forward to what the Divisional round will hold this year following some disappointing games in Round 1. We take a look at the schedule heading into the 2022 Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

When does the Divisional round start?

The first game in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs will kick off on Saturday, January 22nd at 4:30 p.m. ET. There will be two Divisional round games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

What teams will play in the Divisional round?

The Green Bay Packers had the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season and secured the first-round bye, guaranteeing them a spot in the divisional round, as well as homefield advantage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed a convincing win over the Eagles Sunday, so as the No. 2 seed, they’ll also enjoy homefield advantage in the divisional round. Matchups to be decided include the San Francisco 49ers (No. 6) at Dallas Cowboys (No. 3) and Arizona Cardinals (No. 5) at Los Angeles Rams (No. 4).

The Titans secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the 2021 NFL season and will enjoy homefield advantage in the divisional round. The No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals knocked out the Las Vegas Raiders to be the second AFC team to officially advance. The final matchup to be decided in the AFC will be the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs to secure the final spot in the Divisional round, though the Chiefs are heavy favorites with moneyline odds at -720.