Complete Divisional Round schedule for 2022 NFL Playoffs

We still have Monday Night Football to go, but with most of the divisional round picture solidified, we’re one step closer to Super Bowl 56. The 49ers-Cowboys matchup ended with 49ers fans holding their breath and Cowboys fans utterly disappointed as the game came down to the wire. Barring any wild comeback, the Chiefs handled their business at home to squash the Steelers in what’s likely to be Big Ben’s last NFL game.

The NFC schedule will be finalized after the Cardinals and Rams play on Monday. The league hasn’t announced it yet, but we can expect 49ers-Packers to air on Saturday since it seems highly unlikely the league would make the Cardinals-Rams winner turn around and play on Saturday.

The Chiefs are crushing the Steelers and will advance and set up the final AFC Divisional round bracket. Barring a historic collapse, the Chiefs will host the Bills and the Titans will host the Bengals. The game dates will be announced late Sunday or sometime on Monday.

Matchups

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 1 Tennessee Titans

No. 3 Buffalo Bills @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers @ No. 1 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals or No. 4 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We’ll update the full schedule once we know who is playing on what day in the Divisional round in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Saturday, January 22nd

TBD at TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET

TBD at TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 23rd

TBD at TBD, 3:00 p.m. ET

TBD at TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET