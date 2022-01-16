Complete NFC schedule for the Divisional round of 2022 NFL Playoffs

The NFC playoff picture won’t be complete until the Cardinals face the Rams on Monday night, but with the conclusion of 49ers-Cowboys, we’ve got one game set. The Packers earned their first-round bye with a 13-3 record. They’ll now host the 49ers in Lambeau after San Francisco won a nail-biter in Dallas. The second game will see the Bucs host the winner of Cardinals-Rams.

In the meantime, here’s a look at the schedule now that we know which NFC teams have advanced to the second round in the NFL playoffs. The four divisional round games will take place on Saturday, January 22nd and Sunday, January 23rd, with two matchups on each day.

We’ll continue to drop in matchup and schedule information as it’s released by the NFL through Monday’s Wild Card finale.

NFC playoff schedule — Divisional round

No. 6 49ers at No. 1 Packers

Date : TBD

: TBD Time : TBD

: TBD TV channel: TBD

Either No. 5 Cardinals or No. 4 Rams at No. 2 Bucs