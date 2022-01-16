Opening odds for Bills vs. Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

It hasn’t been a stellar or overly competitive Super Wild Weekend so far, but NFL fans will be rewarded for their patience in the week to come. The Bills will travel to Arrowhead for the divisional round in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, with kick off set for Sunday, January 23rd at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The quarterbacks will of course be the focus of this outing, as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes each prove their worth game by game after earning some of the biggest contracts in NFL history. In the Wild Card round, this duo combined for 712 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. Unbelievable.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Bills and Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Chiefs

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -135, Bills +115

