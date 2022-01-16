Opening odds for Bengals vs. Titans in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The AFC’s divisional round bracket is set! The Chiefs victory over the Steelers on Sunday night made things official. The Bengals will travel to face the Titans for the second round of the 2022 NFL playoffs, with the time and date still to be determined by the NFL.

The Titans will enter the divisional round well-rested after securing a first-round bye as the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the 2021 regular season. That extra time to rest could prove to be invaluable as they look to get Derrick Henry back from a foot injury that ended his regular season after just eight games. He underwent surgery, and now could be a crucial weapon to bring them to another deep post-season run.

Though the Bengals will have their hands full, they do enter the Divisional round with lots of momentum following their first post-season win since the 1990 season. Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow remains on a hot streak, with a 100+ passer rating in each of his last five starts with the help of rookie wideout and former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Bengals and Titans in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Titans

Point spread: Titans -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Titans -150, Bengals +130

